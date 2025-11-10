Lost Purple Heart returned to Massachusetts Vietnam veteran in time for Veterans Day

A lost Purple Heart has been returned to a Vietnam veteran in Massachusetts, just in time for Veterans Day. It's one of six that the Unclaimed Property Division found in safe deposit boxes and the second to be returned.

U.S. Army veteran James Mooney of Everett was reunited with his medal by State Treasurer Deb Goldberg.

"Returning this Purple Heart is about more than reuniting someone with a lost possession, it is about honoring the service and sacrifice of one of our nation's heroes," Goldberg said in a statement.

Mooney was a large artillery gun shooter in Vietnam from 1968-69. He was awarded several other medals for his service and his marksmanship.

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg returned the Purple Heart to James Mooney. Massachusetts Treasurer's Office

Returning Purple Hearts

The family of Sgt. Thomas Lynch was given his lost Purple Heart at a ceremony at the Massachusetts State House in early September.

The state is still looking for four other families so they can reunite them with their loved ones' medals.

Joseph Arudda of New Bedford, who fought in World War II

Edward McCabe of Worcester and Framingham, who served in World War II

William Bemis of Springfield, who fought in World War II

Robert Boquist of Rutland, who served in the Korean War

Anyone who may know these families is asked to call the Treasurer's Office at 617-367-0400. People are also welcome to call if they're looking for other lost military items that may have been in a safe deposit box.

A Purple Heart is the United States' oldest military medal, created by George Washington in 1782 to boost morale. It was originally called the Badge of Merit. It features a profile of Washington.