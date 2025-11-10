Veterans Day restaurant deals, free meals being offered in Massachusetts on Tuesday

Veterans Day is Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, and restaurants in Massachusetts and around the country are showing their appreciation by offering free meals and other deals to those who have served.

Some restaurants may require proof of service, like a military ID, from those interested in claiming an offer. Many of the freebies available at sit-down restaurants are for dine-in only, and some are only valid between certain hours. You may want to call up your favorite restaurant ahead of time if you have any questions.

Below is a round-up of restaurants in the Boston area that are offering deals this Veterans Day.

110 Grill free Veterans Day lunch

110 Grill is offering veterans and active duty military a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. They can choose from a chicken caesar salad, grilled cheese & tomato soup, a bonfire burger, a turkey burger, meatball sub or linguini & meatballs.

Applebee's Veterans Day free meal

Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu at Applebee's.

Aroma Joe's free coffee on Veterans Day

Aroma Joe's is giving a free drink of any size up to 24 ounces for all veterans.

Bertucci's Veterans Day offer

Bertucci's is offering a free pasta entree for veterans and active duty members.

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day meal

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving past and present armed service members 10 free boneless wings and fries on Tuesday.

California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day free entree

CPK is giving veterans and active military a free drink and entree from a special menu on Veterans Day.

Chili's free Veterans Day meal

Chili's is offering a free meal from a limited menu to veterans and active military members on Tuesday.

Chipotle Veterans Day deal

Anyone with a valid military ID can buy one entree and get a second entree for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The offer applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.

Denny's free Veterans Day breakfast

Denny's says active and retired military personnel can get a free original grand slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day.

Dunkin' free donut on Veterans Day

Dunkin' is giving a free donut to active and retired military members on Tuesday.

Honey Dew Veterans Day offer

Honey Dew is offering a free coffee to all veterans on Tuesday.

Hooters Veterans Day deal

Hooters is honoring those who have served with a meal deal. Veterans can choose from 10 original wings, a cheeseburger, a buffalo chicken sandwich or a chicken caesar salad for free with a drink purchase.

IHOP free pancakes on Veterans Day

IHOP is giving veterans a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo, which comes with eggs, hash browns and bacon or sausage. The offer is available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Legal Sea Foods free chowder

Legal Sea Foods is offering a free bowl of its New England clam chowder to all veterans and active military. The offer is valid for dine-in only at all locations, except for airports.

Little Caesars Veterans Day free lunch

Little Caesars is offering a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch combo to veterans and active military members on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. It includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

Ninety Nine Restaurant Veterans Day specials

The Ninety Nine is offering a free lunch specials on Tuesday from opening until 4 p.m. The Veterans Day specials are a cheeseburger, grilled teriyaki chicken, chopped sirloin, chicken & sausage al forno, crispy shrimp and cod, and a roast turkey dinner.

Outback Steakhouse Veterans Day free meal

On Monday and Tuesday, anyone with a military ID can redeem a free three-course meal at Outback from a select menu.

Qdoba Veterans Day freebie

Qdoba is offering veterans and active duty military free chips and dips, no purchase required.

Red Robin free Veterans Day burger

Red Robin is offering veterans and military service members a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries.

Sogno Veterans Day lunch

Sogno, an Italian restaurant in Woburn, is hosting a free multi-course lunch Tuesday for veterans and active-duty personnel from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required at sognoitalian.com/reservations

Starbucks free coffee for veterans

Starbucks is serving up a free tall (12 ounce) brewed coffee, hot or iced, to veterans, military service members and their spouses.

Tuscan Kitchen annual Veterans Day meal

Tuscan Brands has a free Veterans Day meal every year. In Massachusetts, it's happening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Tuscan Kitchen Seaport and Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar in Newburyport. Reservations are required - click here for more information.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill free entree for veterans

Veterans can get a free entree on Tuesday at Uno Pizzeria & Grill.

Yard Hose Veterans Day free appetizer

Yard House is giving a free appetizer to veterans and active duty military on Tuesday. Click here for the menu.



