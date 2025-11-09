3 WWII veterans from Boston, Massachusetts posthumously awarded Bronze Star Medal

The U.S. Army posthumously awarded three Bronze Star Medals this week to World War II veterans from Charlestown, Massachusetts, honoring their heroism and sacrifice ahead of Veterans Day.

The medals were presented to the families of Joseph Brennan, John Noonan and William Ryan. The three men gave their lives in combat more than 80 years ago. The Bronze Star Medal is one of the nation's highest awards for heroic service in a combat zone.

For Richard Brennan, receiving the Bronze Star on behalf of his uncle was a deeply emotional moment.

"My great-grandmother is probably very happy today," he said. "It is huge. We are so proud and thankful of Joe's sacrifice."

Joseph Brennan served in the Army's 80th Division and was killed in action in France in 1944. Richard said the honor helps keep his uncle's memory alive for future generations.

"For them, it's family history," he said, speaking of his children. "They're always asking me questions."

Also honored were John Noonan, who was killed during the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach, and William Ryan, who died while serving with the Army's 5th Infantry Division.

The ceremony was organized by local historian and veteran Bill Durette, who said Charlestown's deep sense of patriotism inspires a life of service.

"When you grow up in Charlestown, right where the battle of Bunker Hill took place, you kind of grow up in a red, white and blue neighborhood," said Durette. "It inspires you to serve."

The event was a chance for community members to honor the service of those from Charlestown as Veterans Day approaches.