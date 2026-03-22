TSA agents at Logan Airport continue working without pay. President Trump says ICE will help at airports starting Monday.

Sunday was a busy day at Logan Airport as TSA agents continue to work without pay during the partial government shutdown, though waits remained lower than many struggling with long lines around the country.

With airports around the country understaffed, President Trump said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers could help starting this week.

"I think it's terrible they have to work without pay. It's not fair. Very grateful they are doing the work they are because it helps us all be safer," traveler Molly Myers said.

"People are very stressed out"

Logan Airport has just over 1,000 TSA employees that work at the airport.

Mike Gayzagian is president of Local 2617 New England TSA Officer's Union. He said the morale at the airport is extremely low as employees work without pay.

"People are very stressed out. A lot of people are making decisions on whether or not they will stay with the agency. The problems are probably going to start in terms of attrition after we miss the next check," Gayzagian said.

President Trump says ICE could help TSA

President Trump said Saturday in a post on Truth Social that ICE agents will assist TSA works at airports this week if Democrats didn't immediately agree to fund DHS and as delays and security staffing shortages continue to worsen.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said ICE agents would be empowered to do "Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country."

At Logan Airport on Sunday, some travelers shared mixed feelings about the possibility of ICE agents helping with TSA duties.

"I just heard about it right before I got to the airport today. It makes me a little nervous to be honest. I feel for people who have concerns about that. I don't know if it's the greatest move," Myers said.

Fellow traveler Susan Robinson was in favor of the move.

"I think that's a good use of federal workers as long as they're properly trained," she said.

Gayzagian said he does not have an opinion on the potential that ICE agents could be coming to Logan Airport.

"I'm neutral on that. I don't believe it will help or hurt. Like I said, we don't actually need it at this point," he said.

TSA staffing at Logan Airport

Gazaygian said that since the government shutdown, 25 Boston TSA workers have left the job because they can't afford to work without pay. And he said that if things don't open up soon, he fears more will leave.

"It's tragic that you have to leave when you employer is not paying you. It's not their fault," he said.

Christian Bradley arrived four hours early to play it safe. A bill that would fund the Department of Homeland Security and provide payments for TSA agents at airports failed to advance in the Senate of Friday.

"Hopefully people in Washington can get it figured out and get these people back on payroll because the world is expensive," Bradley said.