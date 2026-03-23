Travelers react to ICE agents assisting at Atlanta airport

Federal immigration agents were deployed Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as long security lines and staffing shortages continue during the ongoing government shutdown.

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are assisting Transportation Security Administration officers after thousands of unpaid TSA workers called out sick, creating major delays at checkpoints over the weekend.

The move comes as the partial shutdown enters its sixth week, with funding for the Department of Homeland Security lapsing in mid-February.

On Saturday, wait times at the airport reached up to six hours for some travelers. Officials say more than 3,000 TSA workers nationwide did not report to work, contributing to long lines and delays.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the federal agents are there to support operations, not enforce immigration laws, and will report directly to TSA.

According to officials, ICE agents are helping with crowd control, line management, and ID checks, allowing TSA officers to focus on screening bags and passengers.

The decision has drawn criticism from the union representing TSA officers.

"TSA officers deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be," Union President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

The White House defended the move, saying in part, "The men and women of ICE are always prepared to help keep our country safe, and Americans are missing flights and hardworking TSA employees are missing paychecks."

At the airport, travelers described a hectic experience navigating long lines and shifting directions.

"A little chaotic," said traveler Brandy, who was heading to Phoenix. "All the staff doesn't seem to know where we're supposed to go, so they're kind of just pushing us in different directions. One minute you're going one way, the next minute you're going the next. So it's a lot to figure out."

Her travel companion, Michelle, said the process improved once they found the right line.

"I mean, I think that it was a little chaotic when we got here, but we got into a line finally, and now we're here," Michelle said.

Other travelers said arriving early helped them avoid major delays.

"We came here to watch our grandson play baseball at Auburn University. We're very excited. His name is Ethan Bingaman," said Janine, who was traveling with her husband.

"We got here maybe 2:30. It was early. But you know what? Everything just moves. You just have to ask questions and everybody answers things. So we're good," she added.

Janine's husband, Ron, said he supports ICE agents assisting at the airport.

"I am completely in support of it. I think it's a wonderful thing. I pray for them all the time," Ron said.

Other travelers had mixed reactions.

"I guess it's a good use of our federal money," said Michelle. "But other than that, I mean, hopefully, we don't get any bad situations from it."

Brandy said she believes more TSA staffing would be more effective.

"If chaos erupts, then fine, they're here, but I think it would be more beneficial just to have the TSA staff here," Brandy added. "That's what we really need."

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least four hours early as spring break travel increases and staffing shortages continue.

Officials warn that delays could persist as long as the shutdown affects TSA staffing at airports nationwide.