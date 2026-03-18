TSA wait times at Logan Airport in Boston now being tested with new technology

TSA wait times at Logan Airport in Boston haven't been as bad as other airports around the county during the partial government shutdown. But Massport is starting to use new technology to help passengers keep track of TSA lines at the airport.

They've hired an outside company to develop a new wait time system that's now being tested in terminal B.

"A third party vendor is using camera analytics to time bodies going through the TSA line. The cameras do not capture male/ female or faces or clothing- only that a shape is moving in line. From that information it creates an average estimated wait time," Massport spokesperson Benjamin Crawley told CBS News Boston in an email Wednesday.

As they use it in terminal B, Massport is testing the accuracy of the system.

Crawley said they plan to "roll it out to all terminals in about a month or so."

Once that happens, the information will be posted on flight screens inside the terminals, on Logan Airport's website and on Massport's FlyLogan app.

There are growing concerns about the rising number of TSA officers calling in sick across the country because they're not getting paid during the shutdown. Hundreds of TSA officers have quit. That's creating long security lines at airports nationwide.

As of Wednesday, Logan Airport is not one of them.

"At this time we aren't seeing any staffing issues, and we will notify the public if we start to," Crawley said.