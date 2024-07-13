Security increased at Trump Tower in NYC after shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department has increased security at Trump Tower in Manhattan and at other New York City landmarks Saturday after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

"The events that unfolded at today's rally in Pennsylvania are horrific. Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today's event. Political violence has no place in this country. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs," New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said they are boosting security at various sites across the city "out of an abundance of caution." That includes Trump Tower and the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street. There will also be additional police at Foley Square and City Hall.

"While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time," the spokesperson added.

Law enforcement stand guard outside of Trump Tower in New York City, after Former President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday when reporters heard numerous shots. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face. He was then rushed offstage by Secret Service and taken away in a motorcade.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said the former president is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." He was released from the hospital later Saturday night.

The Butler County district attorney confirms to CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman and an audience member have died. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Trump supporters gather outside Trump Tower after assassination attempt

A crowd steadily grew outside Trump Tower Saturday evening.

Donning the American flag or Make America Great Again hats, Trump supporters showed up the Trump Tower to lend their support after watching the assassination attempt play out on their TV screens.

"I realized what happened and I just started crying. I just couldn't believe what was happening, and I'm very hurt that someone could feel it's OK to treat a human being like this," one supporter said.

Security was on high alert, manning the building, and police cruisers lined surrounding streets.

"I immediately thought of other assassinations of presidents like JFK and Abraham Lincoln, so this is huge," said Parker Mitchell, from Kansas.

"I don't know why people are doing these bad things. If you don't like the guy, leave him alone. If you like the guy, show support. It's plain and simple," Long Island resident Mohit Kumar said.

Whether from the area or visiting New York, supporters say this incident has strengthened their support for the former president.

"I'm with him all the way ... We know it's coming from those people who want him to be dead, but the big guy there [God] is with him, and He will always be with him because he's a good man and he loves this country and he wants the best for the American people," Guiln Smith said.

"I just felt like I needed to be here. Even if President Trump doesn't know that I'm here, I just know I'm here for him because he's here for our country," Upper West Side resident Christine Randall said.