Solemn procession honors fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor

There was a somber procession Thursday night for fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

First responders and community members lined the streets and highway overpasses for the dignified transfer of Trooper Trainor. The procession carried his body from the medical examiner's office in Boston to a funeral home in Peabody.

Hundreds of people lined up in front of the funeral home, waiting for their chance to pay their respects.

"So sad. Such a young life taken too soon and such a terrible tragedy for his family," said Sue Carroll of Peabody.

Trooper Trainor's loved ones embraced one another outside the funeral home.

"It was beautiful. Never seen anything like it," one woman said.

"It was pretty powerful. It was a nice tribute," said Michael McDonald of Peabody.

The 30-year-old trooper was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Video from a passing truck shows that Jeep driving the wrong way moments before it collided with Trooper Trainor's vehicle. The driver of the other car, 50-year-old Hernan Marrero, also died.

Somerville firefighters stand on overpass as hearse carrying Trooper Kevin Trainor passes underneath during dignified transfer. CBS Boston

Earlier on Thursday, Trooper Trainor's fiancée laid flowers on a cruiser at the Danvers barracks. The memorial there is growing by the hour.

Trooper Trainor is being remembered for his sense of loyalty, integrity and compassion. His loss is sending a wave of grief throughout the community.

"It's everybody's worst nightmare. It's sad. Devastating," McDonald said.

Trooper Trainor is survived by his mother, fiancée, a sister and three brothers.

He comes from a family of first responders. His obituary states that being a trooper was his calling.

A funeral mass celebrating Trooper Kevin Trainor's life will take place on Wednesday, May 13 at St. James Church in Salem.