Tornado damage in Holden, Massachusetts to be examined by National Weather Service to determine size, strength

Tornado damage in Holden, Massachusetts will be examined by a team of field inspectors from the National Weather Service Monday.

The tornado touched down at 4:07 p.m. Saturday as severe thunderstorms spread across Massachusetts. No injuries were reported.

"There was a radar confirmed tornado in Holden but we need to conduct the survey in order to determine path length, path width, and assign the EF rating (and assess other damage)," the weather service said in a statement on social media.

The team had hoped to do their assessment Sunday, but pushed it back to Monday because of the rain.

"We want to make sure we take the time to assess all of the storm damage to come up with the best conclusion possible," the agency said.

Several large trees in yards along South Road in Holden were pulled out of the ground by the twister. Some of them were hundreds of years old.

"It'll change the landscape forever here," said homeowner Janna Goodnow. "It's like a movie scene, you don't expect to see trees uprooted like that."

Parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties were under a tornado warning for nearly an hour Saturday afternoon. According to WBZ-TV meteorologists, it appeared that the tornado was only on the ground in Holden for a short period of time before lifting.

Holden is in Worcester County, 55 miles west of Boston. The National Weather Service team will also survey storm damage in Berlin, Massachusetts Monday. Berlin is 16 miles east of Holden.