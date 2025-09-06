Tornado warning issued in Worcester and Middlesex County, Massachusetts until 4:45 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued in Worcester and Middlesex County, Massachusetts, until 4:45 p.m.
Watch live coverage of the tornado warning on CBS News Boston in the video above.
This comes after previous warnings were issued in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. Those warnings have since expired.
Massachusetts Weather Radar
Stay with WBZ-TV on air and online for more coverage of the tornado warning.