Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado warning issued in Worcester and Middlesex County, Massachusetts until 4:45 p.m.

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
Read Full Bio
Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

A tornado warning has been issued in Worcester and Middlesex County, Massachusetts, until 4:45 p.m.    

Watch live coverage of the tornado warning on CBS News Boston in the video above.

This comes after previous warnings were issued in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. Those warnings have since expired.

Massachusetts Weather Radar

WBZ

Stay with WBZ-TV on air and online for more coverage of the tornado warning.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue