Residents survey damage after tornado touches down in Holden, Massachusetts Saturday

Trees uprooted by tornado in Holden; "It's just heartbreaking"

A tornado touched down in Holden on Saturday evening, tearing through South Road and leaving behind a trail of destruction that residents said will take years to recover from.

Homeowners Steven and Janna Goodnow walked through their property Sunday, surveying the wreckage. Rows of century-old trees that once lined their land were torn down in the storm's path.

"We were devastated at the damage that happened to this property," Janna Goodnow said. "It will change the landscape forever here."

"It's just heartbreaking," said Steven Goodnow.

Standing near a fractured tree, she described the scene as surreal. "It's like a movie scene, you don't expect to see trees uprooted like that."

The tornado warning came in at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, but residents said there was little they could do by the time the storm hit. The Goodnows said they were thankful their home and other structures were spared.

They are grateful for the response from community members willing to help them out.

"A lot of people have offered to help, so we're grateful for all of the people that support us," Goodnow said.

The National Weather Service delayed its ground assessment in Holden due to rain in the forecast Sunday. Meanwhile, neighbors have already begun working together to clean up debris and restore their community.

Previous warnings were issued in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties before this warning came for Worcester and Middlesex counties.

Holden is located in Worcester County, about 55 miles west of Boston.