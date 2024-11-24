Tom Holland Look-alike contest held in Boston, winner given $50 for his prize

BOSTON - A Massachusetts man was crowned the winner of a Tom Holland Look-alike contest held in Boston on Sunday, where several people competed to see who looks the most like the British actor.

Attendees hoped to see Holland

The contestants were asked to recite lines in the style of the "Spider-Man" actor and then show off their dance moves from the bandstand on Boston Common.

"I've always been told I look like him, so I was like, I have to go to this," said contestant Michael Carroll. "And I originally just came because I thought maybe Tom Holland himself would show up."

Holland himself has been spotted around Boston recently. His girlfriend, Zendaya, is in Boston filming the movie "The Drama" with Robert Pattinson. Unfortunately, Holland didn't show up to the contest.

"Considering he went to Caffe Nero last week and I saw four TikToks about it, I wouldn't be shocked if this man was too afraid to come outside," said Katherine Gehring.

Winner often mistaken for Holland

In the end, 26-year-old Nick Anderson from Melrose was named the winner of the contest. He said people mistake him for Holland at least once a month.

"Literally someone stopped me in the Theater District in Boston one time and he says, 'Pull up your Snapchat right now and tell me you're not Spider-Man," Anderson told the crowd.

The Boston contest is one of many celebrity lookalike contest that have cropped up around the country. Timothee Chalamet showed up to his look-alike contest in New York. In Chicago, a Jeremy Allen White Look-alike contest was held and men showed up dressed as his character from "The Bear."

"I saw this on TikTok and I thought it would be so interesting because I've seen so many in New York and if it's happening in Boston, why not?" said Alondra Hernandez.

Anderson said he was hoping Holland would show up so he could meet him. As his prize, he won $50 and a bag of British candy.