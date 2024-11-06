Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in Boston to film new movie "The Drama"

BOSTON - Celebrity watchers be on the lookout, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are filming a new movie on Beacon Street.

Flyers were put on the doors of residents near Beacon Street between Arlington Street and Brimmer Street. It said filming would be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Crews started setting up in the Boston Common and on the street hours before then.

"The Drama" filming in Boston

Zendaya and Pattinson are starring in the latest A24 film called "The Drama."

News of the stars quickly hit local residents and tourists. Some people came by the common to scope it out.

"I am invested now. This was just a sit down for a break now, but it's a sit down to see the stars," said Lindsey Eickhoff, an Indiana native who is visiting Boston with her girlfriends.

Robert Pattinson looked over the script while filming The Drama in Boston on October 31, 2024. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Zendaya has starred in "Spider-Man" movies and "Euphoria" on HBO. Pattinson has starred in "The Twilight Saga" and "The Batman."

"If I was out walking, I would be starstruck yes," said Michelle Hamer as Eickhoff calls her out for her gawking. "She is."

Stars spotted around the city

Zendaya and Pattinson have been spotted in numerous parts of the city during filming. Jose Pinto caught wind through his friends and showed up hours before filming hoping to catch a glimpse.

"I never thought I would get to see a celebrity in person," said Pinto. "From my perspective, now I want to watch it because I am here, and it's going to be filmed in front of my eyes."