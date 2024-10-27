Timothée Chalamet surprises crowd at NYC look-alike contest, as police break up event

Timothee Chalamet from "Wonka", Margot Robbie from "Barbie" | The Lot Timothee Chalamet from "Wonka", Margot Robbie from "Barbie" | The Lot 24:10

NEW YORK -- Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance Sunday at his own look-alike contest in Manhattan.

At least one person was arrested after a large crowd formed and police broke up the event in Washington Square Park.

Chalamet posed for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom came dressed as his characters from the movies "Wonka" and "Dune."

The look-alike contest was one of several such competitions hosted by the YouTube personality Anthony Po, and it promised $50 for the winner. As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd.

From "a silly joke" to "pandemonium"

Miles Mitchell, 21, winner of the Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest, holds his trophy near Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. Stefan Jeremiah / AP

Minutes after the competition started -- and before Chalamet arrived -- police ordered the group to disperse from the park. Organizers were hit with a $500 fine for an "unpermitted costume contest," and police said one person was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

"It started off as a silly joke and now it's turned pandemonium," Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube creator, told The Associated Press.

The group relocated to another park, and the audience eventually crowned Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island college senior, as the winner.

"I'm excited and I'm also overwhelmed," Mitchell said. "There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up."

The contestants were asked to demonstrate their French skills, about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner, and what they would do to make the world a better place.