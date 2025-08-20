Stop & Shop says it's lowering prices at every store in eastern Massachusetts

Stop & Shop says lower prices are coming to its 88 stores in eastern Massachusetts. Starting Friday, the Quincy-based supermarket chain said lower grocery prices will be implemented on thousands of items.

"We know that value matters now more than ever, and this price investment - which is the largest one we've executed to date - is just one example of the work we're focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products, and service in our stores," Stop & Shop president Roger Wheeler said.

What will cost less?

Yellow tags in stores will identify the new prices, Stop & Shop said.

Among the reductions: A loaf of Italian bread will drop from $2.49 to $1.79, rotisserie chicken prices will decrease from $7.99 to $6.49 and a 16-ounce box of Stop & Shop brand pasta will go from $1.29 to 99 cents.

Stop & Shop price changes Stop & Shop

Prices may vary based on store location.

The price cuts come amid uncertainty at rival grocery store chain Market Basket, where family members are publicly feuding over control of the company.

Stop & Shop said the price-lowering initiative is part of a "multi-year transformation" announced last year, when the company said it would be closing a handful of stores, remodeling others and working to create a better shopping experience.

In the fall of 2024, Stop & Shop ended its 10-cent bag fee, except in cities and towns that require one.

Stop & Shop prices

Stop & Shop prices have been scrutinized by lawmakers in Congress recently. Back in 2023, high school students with the Hyde Square Task Force reported that prices were higher at Stop & Shop stores in low-income neighborhoods compared to suburban stores.

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey along with Representatives Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Stop & Shop in May of this year, writing that the chain "is still not providing fair and low prices in all communities in the Commonwealth."

Stop & Shop said Wednesday that by the end of the month, prices will have been lowered at all 116 store locations in Massachusetts.