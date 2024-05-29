Stop & Shop says "difficult" store closure decisions are coming

BOSTON - Stop & Shop is making plans to close "underperforming" stores in the coming years.

The supermarket chain currently has nearly 400 stores in the northeast, including 125 locations in Massachusetts.

Stop & Shop parent company Ahold Delzhaize made the announcement during its "Strategy Day" last week when it unveiled a four-year plan for its brands.

"Stop & Shop has already evaluated its overall portfolio and will make difficult decisions to close underperforming stores to create a healthy store base for the long term and grow the brand," the company's U.S. CEO JJ Fleeman said.

Fleeman says Stop & Shop "holds a strong market share position, despite fierce competition" and has seen growth in its e-commerce and digital rewards programs.

"But that's not enough and it's not where we want to be or need to be," he said.

Which Stop & Shop stores will close?

WBZ-TV reached out to Stop & Shop to see how Massachusetts shoppers might be affected by the news. The company said "it is too early in the process to share any additional information regarding potential store closures."

"We've completed more than 190 remodels to date, which continue to perform well, and we're committed to continuing to invest in our stores - as well in our prices - to deliver a great in-store experience and great values for our customers," a spokesperson for Stop & Shop said in a statement.

"Next phase" for Stop & Shop

Fleeman also talked about the "next phase" for Stop & Shop, and what improvements customers might notice.

"This will include more efficient organizational structure along with a focus on quality, fresh products, well-stocked shelves, further supply chain efficiency and fantastic service in each of its stores," he said.

Other major retailers recently rolled out summer deals on groceries for shoppers who have been hit hard by inflation. Walmart and Target have announced price cuts on thousands of food and grocery items. And low-cost supermarket chain Aldi said it was dropping prices on 250 products for a promotion that will last through Labor Day.