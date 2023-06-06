Teens in Jamaica Plain find Stop & Shop prices higher in low-income communities

BOSTON - Dereck Medena is learning valuable lessons about equity and inflation. "It makes us angry to see that we're paying more, we're being ripped off because we live by food stamps," Medena said.

The 15-year-old is part of a non-profit organization called Hyde Square Task Force. Five high school students formed a team to study and compare food prices at Stop & Shop in a lower-income community in Jamaica Plain where he lives as compared to a Stop & Shop in Dedham.

"We saw there was a 18% increase in the prices. So, about a $34.80 kind of thing, and so that concerned us," Medena said.

The two-month study did not include produce or items that were for sale. The teens went into both stores, took photos, went over all the prices and then reached out to Stop & Shop.

We wanted to talk to them about, you know, how you do your pricing? We wanted to understand it, and they responded by saying, 'We don't have time to meet with you. Good luck with your project," Hyde Square Task Force organizer Ken Tangvik said.

WBZ-TV caught up with Stop & Shop at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new food pantry at the Dimock Center in Roxbury. The location is not far from the Jamaica Plain Stop & Shop - one of 15 have throughout the city.

"We are aware of that and unfortunately can't provide much of a comment there, but I do want to say how proud we are of our commitment to this community and what we do do to nourish the neighborhood here," Stop & Shop Public Relations Manager Caroline Medeiros said.

Dereck says the Hyde Square Task Force group wants to engage in conversation to see how food prices can come down in Jamaica Plain, so it's the same everywhere.

"I would like the prices for them to be equal. So, like, with Dedham and Jamaica Plain, for the prices to be equal. It's a big ask, but it's the least you can do."