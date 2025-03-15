South Boston businesses prepare for large crowds at St. Patrick's Day parade

With less than 24 hours until Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, South Boston is getting ready for the festivities.

New start time

"We have so much fun, the crowd is crazy they go wild over the kids when they start to dance," said Peggy Doherty, the owner of the Woods School of Irish Dance. "They will dance at all the bars up Broadway, and tomorrow we march in the parade."

And it will be all hands on deck for all the bars in the area. This year, the popular Southie celebration will start at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. as authorities look to limit "out of control behavior."

"Last year, it was pretty crowded and I fell down in a crowd of people because there was so many people," said Southie resident Dennis Johns.

At Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, they said this is their busiest weekend of the year.

"Certainly, our first priority is safety for everyone," said Dan Sandberg. "So it's great to see police presence out and about and makes people feel better about the weekend."

Big for businesses

The parade is big for businesses along the parade route, where tens of thousands of people line the streets 10 rows deep.

"It means so much and brings in people from everywhere and a lot of tourism," said Bohdii owner Justice Elle Grino. "It kind of kicks off the spring season. Everybody comes together, every business is really doing events and doing events with other small businesses."

Katie Quinn is busy setting up her pop-up shop, where she's selling Irish pastries for St. Patrick's Day.

"I have homemade cake pops, and these are chocolate covered Oreos," said Quinn. "I've always loved to bake, my grandma got me started."

The parade kicks off at an earlier time this year, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.