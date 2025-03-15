When and where is the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston? Here's what to know.

Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade is on Sunday, March 16 and there are some changes to the Southie celebration this year.

What time does Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade start?

The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. The time was moved up from the usual start time of 1 p.m. in an attempt to cut down on the rowdy behavior that was at the parade last year.

Map shows Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The parade begins at the Broadway MBTA station, goes up West Broadway and continues onto East Broadway. It takes a right on P Street and then follows E 4th St. and Dorchester Street toward Andrew station.

The Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade route CBS Boston

Where's the best place to watch the parade?

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council that hosts the parade said Broadway between the Broadway T station and L Street is the best spot. But if you're looking to avoid the crowds, they recommend Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park.

How do I get to the parade?

Police are advising people to take public transportation instead of driving, as there's limited parking in South Boston and several streets will be closed. The parade begins at the Broadway T station and ends at the Andrew T station and both stations are on the Red Line. The MBTA also warned trains may bypass the stations if the crowds are too large.

Free shuttles will be running from South Station the day of the parade.

Due to road closures, buses will not stop at the Broadway T station starting at 9:45 a.m. and the Andrew T station after 10:15 a.m. Buses on the 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47 routes will be detoured around the parade.

What items are prohibited?

Backpacks and large bags and purses are not allowed. Boston Police also said open containers of alcohol are prohibited. The MBTA is also reminded paradegoers that smoking and drinking are not allowed on trains or in stations.

What will the weather be like at the parade?

Gusty winds are expected to hit parts of Massachusetts later during the day Sunday, but the parade will be dry. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the mid-60s.

What is Evacuation Day?

In Boston and all of Suffolk County, St. Patrick's Day shares a date with Evacuation Day. March 17 marks the day in 1776 when British General William Howe evacuated his men and ships from Boston early in the Revolutionary War. The move ended the Siege of Boston. Evacuation Day is celebrated as a public holiday across Suffolk County.