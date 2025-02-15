How much snow did Massachusetts and Boston get? Here are the totals for February 15

Several inches of snow has begun to coat areas throughout Massachusetts from a storm Saturday night into Sunday.

The storm has also caused snow emergency parking bans to be instituted and churches to cancel their services.

Here are the totals for communities across the state, compiled by the National Weather Service, WBZ-TV Weather Watchers, and Rob Macedo, the National Weather Service's SKYWARN Coordinator in Taunton.

Snow totals Massachusetts

Grafton 1.6

Sturbridge 1.6

Walpole 1.2

Westboro 1.1

Shrewsbury 1.0

Lexington 0.9

How much snow did Boston get?

Logan Airport reported that there was 0.4 inches of snow as of 7 p.m. in Boston. Logan is the location where the National Weather Service measures the city's official snow totals. Boston has reached 22.7 inches of snow for the 2024-25 winter season.

The normal amount of snow for this point in the year would be around 32.2 inches, so Boston is experiencing around 10 inches below normal snowfall for this season so far.

At this point, in February of 2024, we had 9.7 inches of snow to date, so the city is experiencing more snow to date than last season but remains below average.

How much snow did Worcester get?

Worcester has received 1.1 inches of snow from Saturday night's storm as of 8:20 p.m. The city has experienced 27.9 inches of snow this winter season. But a typical amount for this time would be 47.9 inches. Last year, the city had received 36.2 inches of snow by February 15.