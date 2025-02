Parking bans, snow emergencies declared in Massachusetts communities ahead of winter storm

Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for February 15, 2024

Parking bans and snow emergencies are being announced for Massachusetts communities ahead of a forecast calling for snow and ice Saturday night into Sunday.

Brockton - Snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fitchburg - Snow emergency and winter parking ban in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Haverhill - Snow emergency declared between 11:30 p.m. Saturday until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Gardner - Parking ban beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday and ending at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Lynn - Parking ban starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Marblehead - Snow emergency in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday.

Medford - Snow emergencies and parking restrictions begin at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Newburyport - Parking ban in effect at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Northampton - Snow emergency and parking ban in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday. Parking ban on Main Street from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Quincy - Snow emergency parking rules in place starting at 4 p.m.

Rockport - Parking ban beginning at 12 a.m. Sunday and ending at 6 a.m.

Salem - Snow emergency parking ban starts at 8 p.m. citywide and 10 p.m. downtown.

Taunton - Parking ban in effect from Saturday through Sunday at 12 p.m.

Worcester - Parking ban starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday,

Will Boston have a snow emergency?

There is no snow emergency or parking ban for Boston ahead of Saturday's winter storm. For information on preparing and staying safe during a snowstorm, click here.