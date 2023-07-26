Heat wave begins, peaks Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms return

BOSTON - Late July has really ramped up in southern New England, in more ways than one. Just when you didn't think we could possibly handle anymore rain, Tuesday afternoon brought downpours for some cities and towns. Most stayed below the one inch mark but the higher totals got close to two inches in a short period of time leading to more flooding concerns.

If that wasn't enough, we're in for a one-two punch in the coming days. The first concern is the heat. The first heat wave of the year in Boston starts on Wednesday with many reaching 90 degrees. The heat peaks Thursday afternoon when humidity jumps up and heat indices (how it feels outside) will reach 100°+.

Thursday's second punch rolls in later in the afternoon. A potent line of storms will impact the region towards sunset. This round will have all the thunderstorm ingredients - heavy rain, localized flooding potential, gusty, damaging wind and even an isolated tornado. Most should be off the roads by 8 p.m. Thursday, but we should be prepared for a few hours of very difficult travel during the early evening.

Usually the heat snaps after a batch of thunderstorms move along.

That's not the case this time. In fact we'll feel close to 100 degrees yet again on Friday and may extend the 90s into Saturday! Saturday's chance will depend on the timing of a front that will introduce some scattered showers. The relief no doubt will arrive on Sunday will a much cooler pattern for early August.