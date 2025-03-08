Ravens re-sign Ronnie Stanley to 3-year deal, taking care of top offseason priority

Investigation underway in fire that destroyed more than a dozen rowhomes in West Baltimore

Investigation underway in fire that destroyed more than a dozen rowhomes in West Baltimore

Investigation underway in fire that destroyed more than a dozen rowhomes in West Baltimore

The Ravens have signed Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $60 million, the team announced Saturday, locking down their top offseason priority and stabilizing their offensive line ahead of the start of free agency.

Stanley, 30, was set to reach the open market next week, and he would've been one of the NFL's most coveted free agents. But the Ravens were determined to keep their longtime left tackle in Baltimore, and rewarded his bounce-back 2024 season with a deal that ranks among the league's richest.

With Stanley's return, the Ravens should have one of the league's best offensive lines in 2025. Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Daniel Faalele and right tackle Roger Rosengarten are also returning from a front that finished last season as Pro Football Focus' ninth-rated unit, and Andrew Vorhees, a Week 1 starter in 2024, is the early favorite to step in at left guard for pending free agent Patrick Mekari.

This story by Jonas Shaffer continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens re-sign Ronnie Stanley to 3-year deal, taking care of top season priority