Seeking an alternative to high egg prices? Rent a chicken through New Hampshire company

New Hampshire couple offers chickens for rent for those who want to raise their own eggs

As egg prices reach a record high average of $4.95 per dozen, consumers are searching for alternatives to the grocery store and a New Hampshire company is giving customers the option to rent a chicken.

In Goffstown, New Hampshire, Christine and Brian Templetons' business, "Rent The Chicken," is attracting attention and ruffling some feathers in the egg industry.

Rent a chicken for six months

The concept behind Rent The Chicken is simple: the Templetons provide customers with two or four hens, all the feed they need, instructional materials, tutorials, and even phone support. For about $600 for a six-month rental, customers can expect around a dozen eggs per week from two hens.

The process, the Templetons assure, is easy.

"You just let them out and walk around and they go in at night on their own, they want to roost up," Brian Templeton said. "Real low maintenance and people really enjoy it."

Egg prices are up 15% in the past month alone, according to the USDA. Now, the USDA plans to spend $1 billion to address the ongoing bird flu crisis. A crisis that Rent The Chicken has avoided so far. While the bird flu continues to affect the larger egg market, the Templetons have managed to keep their flock healthy, regularly testing their chickens.

Lots of interest from customers

As egg shortages dominate the news, the Templetons' phone lines have been buzzing with interest from potential customers eager to try out this alternative. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The majority of everyone who rents loves it," said Brian Templeton. "And a lot of the customers decide they want to have the same birds, they get very attached to their birds. When they come back, we tag them with a colored tag around the ankle, so they can get the same birds back next year."

What began as an innovative solution to the egg shortage may also lead to new pet ownership for many. Christine Templeton said it is very common for people to keep the chickens they rented when the six months is up.

In a world where people are increasingly concerned about food security and rising prices, Rent The Chicken in Goffstown appears to be offering a sustainable option—and one that could also bring a bit of joy to your backyard.