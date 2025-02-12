Rising cost of eggs create challenges at Massachusetts restaurants, grocery stores

CAMBRIDGE - It's hard to talk about the rising cost of eggs when eggs are your business all day long at the Veggie Galaxy, a Cambridge diner. "We try and keep our prices really, really low, as low as we possibly can, staying true to what a diner is, and really include everybody," said co-owner Michael Bissanti.

50-cent surcharge for eggs

Keeping prices low has become increasingly challenging since the diner goes through 150 dozen eggs a week, and the price has gone from $35.00 to $90.00 a case. As a result, he's had to put a 50-cent surcharge on egg dishes. "It's doesn't cover all of our costs, it does not offset any other increases that we faced recently, especially avocados," said Bissanti.

Now with the latest report on inflation citing another 3% rise overall, egg prices in particular more than 15%, Bissanti says it's just another hurdle. "It's gotten harder and harder to make a buck, but it's not impossible," he said.

Egg purchases limited at supermarket

Chris Wallerce, general manager of the Winthrop Marketplace, a neighborhood supermarket, is feeling the pinch as well. He's trying to keep his eggs in supply, while limiting purchases to one dozen per customer, and keeping prices stable.

"We are doing our best not to raise prices, especially with things like fuel charges, energy charges and other fixed costs that don't go into the cost of goods that we have," said Wallerce.

In the short-term for eggs, Jon Hurst of the Massachusetts Retailers Association, says it might be time to revisit the cage-free egg law that went into effect in the state two years ago impacting supplies.

"At least a temporary breather to bring in more eggs at lower prices. It'll help out consumers and I think worth a discussion in the coming weeks and months," said Hurst.

Customer Bonnie Fillippi at Winthrop Marketplace is looking for any relief with her grocery budget growing tighter and tighter. "You have a few things in your cart and it's $300. You have to know your prices," said Fillippi.

If there's no price relief in sight, Michael Bissanti says that will mean a hard look at the bottom line. "Is this something we have to live with over the course of the year? If this looks like it's going to be something that's here to stay, then maybe our next menu re-write we have to give this a good hard look," Bissanti said.