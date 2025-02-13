How dangerous is bird flu? Doctors say humans and pets should avoid any dead birds

Risk of bird flu to humans and pets is low but precautions should still be taken, doctor says

A new CDC report shows an outbreak of bird flu among U.S. dairy and poultry workers, renewing concerns among dogwalkers and hikers in Massachusetts about how safe it is to be outdoors.

The H5N1 virus isn't new but the resurgence of the bird flu has many people rethinking their daily routines.

Keep dogs leashed

Raptor Tales Rescue of Shrewsbury posted a video on their Facebook showing an adult bald eagle twitching and turning its neck, clear neurological symptoms of bird flu. Volunteer Matt Lame said after capturing and euthanizing the eagle, testing confirmed it.

While wildlife volunteers wear plenty of PPE while outdoors, the typical dogwalker or hiker likely won't.

"Try to keep your cats indoors, dogs I think should be on a leash when you're leash-walking," said Lame. "You should not have them drinking any of the ground water."

There are signs around Jamaica Pond in Boston warning residents about bird flu in the area and instructing them not to feed, touch or remove birds from the area.

"It goes through a list of things you should know because it is here," said one resident.

Tufts Medicine Health Systems epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron said the chances that people walking their dogs will get bird flu remains low.

"We've had avian flu in wildlife for a long time and we have not seen cases due to casual contact with birds, walking through a park with a lot of bird droppings," said Doron.

Chicken, duck and geese flocks at risk

As for bird watchers, Boston resident Celeste Royce asked, "Bird feeders and how safe it is to put food out for songbirds?"

"The birds that are affected by avian influenza are not those smaller backyard birds," said Doron. "If you have a backyard flock of chickens, ducks or geese, those are at risk."

Doron's biggest piece of advice is to keep cats indoors and to keep pets away from dead geese and other birds.