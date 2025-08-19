Patriots reportedly called Bengals about a Trey Hendrickson trade, but not close to any deals

Eliot Wolf said Monday the New England Patriots are open to make a trade ahead of the 2025 NFL season. While the Patriots are reportedly among the teams to reach out to the Bengals about a trade for disgruntled pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, no deal is close.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have been locked in a contract stalemate this summer, as last season's NFL sacks leader wants a long-term contract that will pay him some big bucks. The Bengals have balked at giving it to Hendrickson, who will turn 31 during the upcoming season.

With no resolution in sight, other teams have started to call the Bengals about potentially prying Hendrickson from Cincinnati.

Patriots made trade call on Trey Hendrickson

The Patriots are among the teams to inquire about a Hendrickson trade, according to NFL Insider Armando Salguero. But according to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the asking price is too rich for New England's liking.

"I'm told the New England Patriots currently feel the cost to acquire Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is 'too much,' per a league source as of Monday," Anderson posted to X on Tuesday.

On Monday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported the Bengals are asking for a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick in return for Hendrickson. New England's executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters the team would be willing to part with a first- or second-round pick when he spoke with reporters Monday, but he'd only do so in for the right move.

Given Hendrickson's age, his contact demands, and the trade package it would require to acquire him from Cincinnati, it sounds like the Patriots will sit this one out unless the Bengals lower their asking price. If the Bengals come down to a second-round pick, maybe the two teams could come to an agreement.

Patriots reportedly not close on any trades

Hendrickson isn't the only disgruntled NFL star out there at the moment. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Dallas All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons are both looking for new contracts from their respective teams, with no real progress on either front.

While it would cost quite a bit to acquire either player -- and even more to lock them up long term -- McLaurin or Parsons would look great in a Patriots uniform. But on Tuesday, Russini reported the Patriots are not close to a trade for anyone at this time.

"The Patriots -- like every team -- are constantly looking for possible ways to improve their roster. But from conversations I've been having, I don't sense that New England is close on a deal for any of the NFL's disgruntled stars at this time," Russini reported.