Eliot Wolf open to making big trade to improve Patriots roster

The regular season is just a few weeks away, but Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots are open for business if a big move presents itself. Wolf would even be willing to part ways with one of New England's top draft picks to give this year's team a boost of talent.

New England's vice president of player personnel relayed his mindset ahead of Monday's practice in Foxboro. Wolf said he's ready to get aggressive if it means he can add some top flight talent to the 2025 Patriots.

"Yeah, absolutely. We're talking to all 31 other teams and trying to do what's best for us," Wolf told reporters. "If something presents itself, I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others like to make you believe. But if there's something we think can help us, we'll definitely be open to it."

There are a number of star players who are a bit disgruntled toward their current teams scattered throughout the league right now. Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson are all in the middle of contract disputes with their respective teams in the final week of the NFL's preseason.

Wolf said he would be willing to part ways with a first- or second-round pick for the right player. That could be a bit risky for a team that won just four games in each of the last two seasons and found itself making picks atop the draft board. The Patriots should be better this season, but will likely have a pretty good first-round pick come next April.

"Just doing what's best for the team. If there's a player out there that we feel like can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that," said Wolf.

Eliot Wolf on Kyle Dugger

While Wolf may be looking to add via trade, his department may also be looking to send out a few players ahead of the regular season. Veteran safety Kyle Dugger appears to be on the way out, considering he's been playing with second teamers and not the first-team defense over the last few weeks. He could be released, but the team would likely want to get something in return for the former team captain.

However, Wolf believes there is still a role for Dugger in New England. He made it sound like people shouldn't read too much into Dugger's playing time this summer.

"It's about trying to find the right combination and earn a role. The safety position is a lot based on communication," said Wolf. "And so getting Craig [Woodson], who's a rookie, out there with different combinations of people is something that we're looking at as well."

Eliot Wolf on Efton Chism

Efton Chism has been the star of camp and the preseason so far, and he likely locked in his spot on the Patriots' roster with another big performance Saturday against the Vikings. Wolf talked about finding Chism on the undrafted market, and the excitement the team has for the 5-foot-10 pass-catcher.

"Efton is a guy who went to two All-Star games. He went to the Hula Bowl and then the East-West. No one really guarded him in either. That's when he came on my radar a little bit," explained Wolf. "Our scouts obviously liked him as well. But I didn't watch him until after those All-Star games and definitely thought he was a draftable talent. Maybe he didn't have the 40-yard dash that was applicable to get him drafted, but the games played between the white lines, and he's been a phenomenal worker.

"Everyone talks about how he's an overachiever and this and that. I see that differently," continued Wolf. "I think he's got tremendous football instincts. I think he's tremendous at the top of the route, and his play strength for a shorter guy is very good. We're excited about what he can bring to our team."

Eliot Wolf says Stefon Diggs is "ahead of schedule"

Wolf also spoke about everything veteran receiver Stefon Diggs has brought to the team since signing with New England over the offseason. Diggs has yet to appear in any preseason action as he works his way back from ACL surgery, but he's made big impacts in practice and in the New England locker room.

"Stefon has done everything we've asked," said Wolf. "He's been attentive in meetings. He's been good on the field. He had two really good practices in Minnesota. He's ahead of schedule, injury-wise. Then the [wide receiver] group, I think, is nice. I think we have some pieces that complement each other. I'm excited to kind of see how Josh and the offense employ those guys and the ball distribution of Drake."

