What to expect from Patriots as NFL free agency kicks off Monday afternoon

FOXBORO -- It's nearly time to tamper in the NFL. And the New England Patriots may have a whole lot of tampering in them over the next few days.

As soon as noon hits on Monday, NFL teams are allowed to start talking contract with free agents -- or at least their representation. (Let's be real, they're talking with players and everyone knows it.) It's what is known as the legal tampering window in the NFL, and it's being opened later this afternoon.

Following a 4-13 season and a massive series of changes over the last two months, the New England Patriots will now set their sights on rebuilding the roster and trying to return to glory. And as Jerod Mayo said in one of his first interviews as the new head coach of the Patriots, the team is going to burn some cash this offseason.

Mayo has since walked that comment back a tad -- likely at the behest of Robert Kraft -- but the Patriots will have money to spend in the open market. After the NFL increased its salary cap for 2024 to a record $255.4 million (and after a few moves over the last few days), the Patriots have just over $82 million in cap space this offseason, according to Patriots cap guru Miguel Benzan.

The new league year will officially start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when those previously tampered with free agents (legally tampered with, of course) can officially sign with teams and trades can start to go down. But before we get to that point, we're going to hear about a lot of players who are set to join new teams on some big-money deals. Here's a quick snapshot of what may go down with the Patriots over the next few days.

Patriots moves so far

The Patriots were busy over the weekend. On Friday, they reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Hunter Henry. That was important, since New England had no tight ends signed for the 2024 season.

Sunday was much, much busier for the Pats. News broke late morning that the team has reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. The Patriots are moving on from Jones less than three years after drafting him 15th overall, moving on from a player that was once seen as a potential quarterback of the future.

And on Sunday night, Kendrick Bourne reportedly re-upped with New England on a three-year deal. The receiver missed the second half of last season after tearing his ACL, but made it clear in the early days of the offseason that he wanted to return to New England.

The moves technically began early last week, when the Pats put the "transition tag" on safety Kyle Dugger. The Patriots can now match any offer that Dugger receives in free agency, but they wouldn't receive any compensation should he sign elsewhere. Dugger and the Pats can also work out a long-term deal under the transition tag.

Corner Alex Austin is also coming back for the 2024 season, and the Pats also signed veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who started 59 of the 77 games he played during his career with the Steelers.

Patriots' needs heading into free agency

You got a few minutes? Or an hour or two? Heck, this may take until Wednesday.

New England's needs are aplenty this offseason, and the majority of them are on the offensive side of the ball. The Pats need help at wide receiver. A LOT of help. But before they can add that help, they'll likely have to subtract at the position. It won't be easy to trade away DeVante Parker or JuJu Smith-Schuster, but that will likely be part of the process.

The Patriots also need another running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. And though they have Henry back in the fold, he's the only tight end on the roster with Pharaoh Brown and Mike Gesicki set to hit unrestricted free agency. And after the offensive line was a mess for much of 2023, they need a few more big bodies to protect whoever is playing quarterback, especially if Mike Onwenu leaves for a pile of cash elsewhere.

Yeah, it's a lot on offense. And we haven't even gotten to the most important position on the field.

Most people are under the assumption that the Patriots are going to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick. But it's been widely reported that the Patriots would also like to add a veteran to their quarterbacks room, one that could potentially start the season while the rookie eases into their career. Jacoby Brissett's name has been thrown around, and we've heard a few rumblings about Joe Flacco or Gardner Minshew coming to New England.

It won't be Russell Wilson, who is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England's need at quarterback is getting all the attention, and rightfully so. But finding pillars for each side of the line is the biggest hole the Patriots need to fill this offseason. Signing Onwenu would be big, but the Patriots have to go even bigger along the offensive line.

At least the Patriots are pretty set on defense, though linebackers Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, and Mack Wilson, and corner Myles Bryant are all free agents. Outside of Uche, who may get a nice payday as a pass-rush specialist, they could all be back on Mayo's defense in 2024.

But some more depth at cornerback wouldn't hurt, with Christian Gonzalez coming off an injury and Jonathan Jones another year older, and linebacker depth is always important in the New England defense.

Potential Patriots targets in free agency

Mike Onwenu, OL

Eliot Wolf called Onwenu a core player during his chat with reporters at the combine. Bringing him back should be the team's No. 1 priority in free agency.

Calvin Ridley, WR

With receiver options falling off the board, the Patriots may have to overpay for the former Falcons and Jaguars pass-catcher. Ridley is now the top receiver on the market after catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, and the Patriots reportedly plan to "swing big" on the free agent.

Noah Brown, WR

While he's only had one really good year over his six-year career, Brown may be a decent addition on a prove-it kind of deal. He's two years removed from a 76-catch season for the Cowboys, and racked up a career-best 567 yards for the Texans last season.

Tyron Smith, OT

Smith is up there in age at 33 (in a football sense, obviously) and he hasn't played a full season since 2015. But he would be a good stopgap at left tackle and could allow a rookie to grow and develop at the position.

Mekhi Becton, OT

He's been a disappointment since the Jets drafted him 11th overall in 2020, but he could be a good depth signing that the Pats use as a swing tackle in the hopes that he can evolve into an everyday starter.

Pharaoh Brown, TE

Henry is back, so why not bring back Brown as well. He showed a lot of promise throughout last season, and would keep some continuity in the tight end room.

Saquan Barkley, RB

Rhamondre Stevenson can be dynamic at times, but he can't do it all on his own. The Giants didn't tag Barkley so he's free to sign anywhere. He would be a great rusher and pass-catching option out of the New England backfield.