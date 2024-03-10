Patriots reportedly plan to "swing big" for wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency

Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

BOSTON – The Patriots appear poised to be active in the wide receiver market when free agency gets underway on Monday.

The NFL's legal tampering period begins Monday at noon. Free agents will be able to negotiate with teams, and often during this timeframe players agree to terms that can become official Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots plan to "swing big" on Jaguars free agent receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley is expected to be the biggest name on the market at the position. Others such as Michael Pittman and Tee Higgins were franchise tagged before they could hit free agency.

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland on Saturday. According to Fowler, the Patriots were in on the wide receiver before he was traded for fifth and sixth round picks.

NFL insider Josina Anderson also said Saturday after the Jeudy trade that the Patriots are "definitely in the market" for a veteran wide receiver.

During the NFL Combine, New England's director of scouting Eliot Wolf said his focus is to "weaponize the offense."