Why do nosebleeds start when weather gets colder? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jack writes, "Every fall as the weather gets colder, I usually get one big nosebleed. This has gone on for years. Do you see this in other folks since it seems to be a seasonal thing?"

This is incredibly common. As the outdoor temperature drops, the air becomes dryer which means your skin and the lining of your nose also become dry. Running heaters in our cars and homes makes matters worse, sucking all of the moisture out of the air.

A dry nose tends to bleed more. But there are some things you can do to return moisture to the inside of your nose. Run a humidifier in your bedroom at night. Stay well hydrated. Dab a little petroleum jelly right inside your nostrils to keep them moisturized. And you can use an over-the-counter nasal saline spray several times a day.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.