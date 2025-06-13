"No Kings" protests planned across Massachusetts on June 14. Find one near you.

"No Kings Day" protests are planned across the country and in several cities and towns in Massachusetts this Saturday, according to organizers.

The protests, called a "nationwide day of defiance" on the group's website, are aimed at President Donald Trump, his policies and his military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The parade will mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and it also coincides with Trump's 79th birthday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, as tanks and other military vehicles will roll through the streets of Washington starting at 6:30 p.m.

The last major military parade in the nation's capital was in 1991 to celebrate the end of the Gulf War.

"No Kings" protests in Massachusetts

The "No Kings" protests will be held throughout the day Saturday, which is also the same day as the Boston Pride parade.

Organizers of the "No Kings" event in Boston said it will coincide with the parade, which starts at 11 a.m. in Copley Square. Marching in the parade is not open to the general public, but "No Kings" organizers said "participants are welcome to line up along the parade route" and join the festival afterwards.

You can find a "No Kings" protest near you in Massachusetts on June 14 by searching here and here.

Here are some of the dozens of events planned:

Bedford - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park on Great Road

Belmont - 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Concord Avenue and Common Street

Brookline - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harvard Street and Beacon Street

Canton - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1508 Washington Street

Concord - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monument Square

Hingham - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hingham Bathing Beach Otis Street

Lexington - 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 1 Bedford Street

Melrose - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ell Pond on Main St.

Natick - 12 to 1:30 p.m. Natick Common

Needham - 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Great Plain Ave. Needham Center

Newton - 12 p.m. Beacon Street and Centre Street

Norwood - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 566 Washington Street

Sherborn - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Town Green

Stoughton - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 790 Washington Street

Sudbury - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Route 20 and Bay Drive

Swampscott - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. King's Beach

Wakefield - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Main Street and Water Street

Walpole - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town Common

Waltham - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Waltham Common

Wellesley - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Town Hall on Washington St.

Weymouth - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Green and Bridge streets

Winchester - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Winchester Unitarian Society on Main St.

Woburn - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (address revealed at sign up)

For more information on other protest locations, click here.