What to know about the Boston Pride parade route, time and parking

Boston Pride 2025 is this weekend, with a parade and other events scheduled to celebrate the largest annual LGBTQ+ event in Massachusetts.

More than 1 million people attended Boston Pride events last year, the organization said. Boston Pride For The People says this year's theme is "Here to Stay" and will send a message that "people who identify as LGBTQIA+ can not be erased, pushed into the shadows, or silenced, in the face of increased political attacks."

Here's what to know about this year's festivities.

When and where is the Boston Pride parade?

The 2025 Boston Pride parade is happening on Saturday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will take place rain or shine.

The parade begins near Copley Square and continues along Clarendon, Tremont and Berkeley streets in the South End before turning onto Boylston Street and finishing in the Boston Common.

The Boston Pride parade route CBS Boston

Boston Pride events

After the parade, a free festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Boston Common. The headliner is Big Freedia.

A 21+ block party will be held on City Hall Plaza from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. This event is also free.

Boston Pride Parade parking and street closures

Parking near the parade route will be "extremely limited" due to road closures in the area, organizers say. If you have to drive, there will be limited parking in nearby garages.

Taking public transportation is encouraged. Paradegoers should head to the Arlington or Boylston stations on the Green Line, or Back Bay Station on the Orange Line.

According to the city, there will be parking restrictions throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street