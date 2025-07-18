National Ice Cream Day means free scoops and more deals in Massachusetts

Levain Bakery teams up with JP Licks for a tasty summer treat

Sunday, July 20 is National Ice Cream Day, and there are free scoops and other ice cream deals to be found in Massachusetts.

Below we've rounded up a list of offers available to ice cream lovers in the Boston area.

Looking to support a small business on National Ice Cream Day? Check out this list of local favorites, as chosen by WBZ-TV viewers.

Friendly's free ice cream

Friendly's is celebrating its 90th birthday and National Ice Cream Day this weekend. Fan Club Rewards members can get a free cone or dish of Friendly's signature ice cream on Sunday. If you're not a member, you can still get a single scoop in a cone or dish for just 90 cents.

Stop & Shop free ice cream

Stop & Shop is giving away a free 1.5-quart container of its store brand ice cream to rewards customers who check in at "Savings Station" kiosks in the supermarket between Friday and Sunday.

A digital coupon for a free tub of ice cream will appear in their rewards account. Flavors include vanilla, chocolate, cookies & cream, strawberry, moose tracks, chocolate chip and Neapolitan.

Dunkin' National Ice Cream Day deal

Dunkin' does not serve up scoops, but the coffee chain is offering 3X points for rewards members on frozen beverages for National Ice Cream Day.

Dairy Queen free ice cream

Dairy Queen is offering rewards members a free Dilly Bar with any order of $1 of more from July 14 to July 20.

Van Leeuwen National Ice Cream Day deal

Van Leeuwen, a gourmet chain out of New York that recently expanded to the Boston area, is serving up $3 single scoops of its signature honeycomb flavor from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Baskin-Robbins National Ice Cream Day offer

Baskin-Robbins rewards members can get $5 off all orders of $20 or more online or in-store from July 20 to July 26.

Insomnia Cookies National Ice Cream Day deal

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free scoop of ice cream on Sunday with any $5 purchase.

Petco free doggie ice cream

Petco isn't leaving the dogs out on National Ice Cream Day. The chain is giving out "free doggie ice cream" that's safe for pups to eat on Sunday at participating locations.

Local ice cream shop events

Some local ice cream stands are also doing something special on Sunday.

Pizzi Farm in Waltham is celebrating National Ice Cream Day while also supporting a good cause. The shop is collecting school supplies for the Salvation Army's "Tools for Schools" program from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The first 100 people to bring school supplies to donate will get a free ice cream.

Foleys Ice Cream Shoppe in Braintree says it will be serving up a "special sundae" and also holding a t-shirt giveaway to celebrate seven years in business.

Uhlman's Ice Cream in Westboro is throwing an "ultimate ice cream party" from 12 to 6 p.m. at the shop. Customers can spin a wheel for prizes, take a picture at a photo booth and enjoy other fun activities.

Putnam Pantry in Danvers is giving out samples of more than 30 flavors from 11 to 2 p.m. Sunday.