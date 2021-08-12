The 50 best ice cream shops in Massachusetts - according to you

BOSTON - If you live in Massachusetts, no matter your neighborhood, a top-notch homemade ice cream shop is likely just a short drive away. In fact, Bay Staters may have won summer's sweet tooth jackpot.

"I think Massachusetts probably leads the country in homemade ice cream," said Sundae School owner Paul Endres, whose Cape Cod shops were crowned the 2021 "Ultimate Favorite" in WBZ's Ice Cream Social bracket tournament. "The competition is so tough. There are so many great ice cream places."

"I have traveled this country for CBS News, been to every state," said CBS News' Steve Hartman in announcing the award. "And I can attest that no one knows ice cream better than New Englanders!"

So with help from our WBZ viewers, we assembled this handy guide to the most popular ice cream stands in the area – from the North Shore to South Shore, Metro West to Cape Cod.

Thousands of you answered our call, nominating more than 400 individual shops, when we asked to hear your local favorites.

So grab a cup, a cone, or splurge on a sundae! Here are your top 50 favorites in Massachusetts, broken out by region. Those in bold were named to our 2021 Sweet 16 bracket, based on the number of nominations. Most of these establishments offer their own homemade selections, but some do serve ice cream from larger providers like Richardson's and Gifford's.

NORTH OF BOSTON:

Richardson's Ice Cream in Middleton

Cal's Creamery in Reading

Meletharb Homemade Ice Cream in Wakefield

Soc's Ice Cream in Saugus

Benson's Homemade Ice Cream in Boxford

Hodgie's Ice Cream in Amesbury

Treadwell's ice Cream in Peabody

Sullivan Farms Ice Cream in Tyngsboro

Sully's Ice Cream Stand in Chelmsford

Cherry Farm Creamery in Danvers

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe in Peabody and Gloucester

Putnam Pantry in Danvers

Carter's Ice Cream in Haverhill

WEST OF BOSTON:

Kimball Farm in Westford, Carlisle, Lancaster, and Jaffrey NH

Bedford Farms in Bedford and Concord

Rota Spring Farm in Sterling

Uhlman's Ice Cream in Westborough

Trombetta's Farm in Marlborough

Black Cow Ice Cream in Millis

Bubbling Brook in Westwood

Erikson's Ice Cream in Maynard

Cherry Hill Ice Cream in Lunenburg and Townsend

Lickity Splitz in Winchendon

Pizzi Farm in Waltham

Christopher's Homemade Ice Cream in Millbury

Gibby's Ice Cream Shop in Worcester

Madulka's Ice Cream in Worcester

SOUTH OF BOSTON:

Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon

Peaceful Meadows in Whitman, Middleborough, and Plymouth

Daddy's Dairy in Randoplph, Stoughton, Brockton, Braintree, and Norwood

Flannel Cow Creamery in Mansfield

Hornstra Farms in Norwell

Dairy Twist in Pembroke

Nona's Homemade Ice Cream in Hingham in Scituate

Somerset Creamery in Somerset and Cataumet

Farfar's Danish Ice Cream Shop in Duxbury

The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea

Foley's Ice Cream Shoppe in Braintree

Heidi's Hollow Farm in Hanson

Tom and Jimmy's in Taunton and West Bridgewater

CAPE COD:

Sundae School in Dennis and Harwich

Smitty's Homemade Ice Cream in Falmouth, Mashpee, and Orleans

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee

Twin Acres Ice Cream Shoppe in Sandwich

Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville

Ice Cream Smuggler in Dennis

IN AND AROUND BOSTON:

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream in Hyde Park and Dedham

Cabot's Ice Cream in Newton

Hough Many Scoops in Quincy

Frozen Freddies in Quincy

New City Microcreamery in Cambridge (as well as Hudson, west of Boston)

In July 2021, The Krause Family drove 500 miles in four days to try every ice cream shop in our Sweet 16 tournament – and documented their adventure on Twitter.

Can anyone answer our new challenge, and visit all 50 favorites by Labor Day?