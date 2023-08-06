Watch CBS News
John Pires Monteiro Macedo charged with murder in Myles Standish State Forest shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMOUTH – John Pires Monteiro Macedo, the man wanted for a deadly shooting in Plymouth's Myles Standish State Forest, has been taken into custody.

Police have been searching for Macedo since the July 12 shooting near Fearing Pond that killed 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores of New Bedford.

John Pires Monteiro Macedo is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest on July 12, 2023. Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section arrested Macedo on Saturday in a New Bedford apartment.

Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court, charged with murder.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, multiple witnesses said an altercation happened in the picnic area between Macedo and Aponte-Flores before the shooting.

