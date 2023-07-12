Man hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth's Myles Standish State Forest on Wednesday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Investigators have marked off a large crime scene with police tape and several evidence markers.

Plymouth Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

Police said a victim was transported to an area hospital following the shooting.

The Plymouth District Attorney's office was called to the scene.

No additional information is currently available.