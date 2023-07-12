Man hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth's Myles Standish State Forest on Wednesday.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Investigators have marked off a large crime scene with police tape and several evidence markers.
Plymouth Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.
Police said a victim was transported to an area hospital following the shooting.
The Plymouth District Attorney's office was called to the scene.
No additional information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.