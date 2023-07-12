Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMOUTH – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a shooting near Fearing Pond in Plymouth's Myles Standish State Forest on Wednesday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Investigators have marked off a large crime scene with police tape and several evidence markers.

Plymouth Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

Police said a victim was transported to an area hospital following the shooting.

The Plymouth District Attorney's office was called to the scene.

No additional information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.