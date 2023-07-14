Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for John Pires Monteiro Macedo in connection with fatal Plymouth shooting

PLYMOUTH - State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with Wednesday's deadly shooting in Plymouth.

State Police are looking for John Pires Monteiro Macedo.

The man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest on July 12, 2023. Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

Police said a man, identified as 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores of New Bedford, was found with gunshot wounds at Myles Standish State Forest Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police they saw an altercation in one of the park's picnic areas between Macedo and Aponte-Flores before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fusion Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

