Right tackle Morgan Moses reportedly signs 3-year deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots made sure Drake Maye's right side will be well-protected in 2025, reportedly signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to a multi-year contract on Monday.

Moses is reportedly getting a three-year, $24 million deal from the Patriots. The contract could be worth up to $28.5 million, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Moses has been a consistent quarterback protector throughout his career, playing in every game in eight of his 11 NFL seasons. He has started 158 of the 166 games he's played in, and allowed just two sacks and two QB hits in 14 games for the New York Jets in 2024.

The 34-year-old will be a huge addition to the New England offensive line, which allowed 52 sacks in 2024. Demontrey Jacobs was the Patriots starting right tackle last season, and allowed nine sacks over 15 games.

Who is Morgan Moses?

Moses broke into the NFL as a third-round pick by the Washington Redskins out of Virginia in 2014. He took over as the team's starting right tackle in his second season and played seven years in Washington, starting all 96 games at the position from 2015-2020.

Moses then joined the New York Jets as a free agent in 2021 and started 16 of 17 games at right tackle. He played two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens and appeared in 31 of the team's 34 games over that span, before he was traded back to the Jets for a fourth-round pick ahead of the 2024 season.

Reliability is a huge part of Moses' game and something the Patriots have been desperate for along their offensive line. Moses dealt with a MCL sprain and bone bruise last season, but missed just two games for New York. Playing through an injury is something Mike Vrabel will greatly appreciate in New England.

The Patriots still have a glaring need at left tackle, but signing Moses will help the team lock down one side of Maye's offensive line going forward.

Patriots in NFL Free Agency

Most of New England's free-agent signings have come on the defensive side of the ball so far, including defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was considered the best defensive free-agent out there. In addition, the Patriots reportedly signed linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis on Monday, and signed linebacker Harold Landry on Sunday.