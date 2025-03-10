Patriots reportedly sign Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis to help on defense

While the Patriots missed out on a handful of the top free agents on Monday, New England did make a pair of signings that will greatly help the defense. The Patriots reportedly signed linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis just after the NFL's negotiating window opened Monday afternoon.

Both signings should beef up the New England defense in 2025. The team also signed linebacker Harold Landry to a three-year deal over the weekend.

Who is Robert Spillane?

Spillane initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, when he signed with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Now he'll be back with Vrabel in New England.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, and racked a career-best 158 combined tackles and 91 solo tackles for Las Vegas last year when he played in all 17 games. Spillane's 158 combined tackles were tied for the third-most in the NFL in 2024.

That should greatly improve New England's run defense in 2025, after the unit was one of the worst in football last season. Spillane is reportedly getting a three-year contact worth $33 million from the Patriots.

Who is Carlton Davis?

Davis, 28, comes to New England after spending last season with the Detroit Lions. He picked off a pair of passes for the Lions last season and broke up 11 others, and has 11 interceptions over 89 games for his career. Before playing for the Lions, Davis spent six seasons in Tampa, and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

He should give the Patriots a solid No. 2 corner to play opposite Christian Gonzalez. He'll once again play under Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was the defensive line coach in Detroit last season.

Davis is reportedly joining the Patriots on a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $34.5 million full guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.