Mike Vrabel holding first news conference since missing final day of NFL Draft to seek counseling

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is meeting with the media Wednesday in Foxboro. It marks the first time he's held a news conference since missing the final day of the NFL Draft to seek counseling following the release of photos showing him with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

The Patriots are holding organized team activities at Gillette Stadium, the first offseason practices that will be open to members of the media. But before the sessions get underway, Vrabel is slated to speak to reporters for the first time since April 23.

Vrabel has not directly addressed various photos that have been published, first by the New York Post, showing him with the NFL insider over the course of several years. Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

Russini resigned from the Athletic and the publication said it is conducting an internal investigation. The NFL has said that it is not investigating Vrabel under its personal conduct policy.

Leading up to the draft, Vrabel announced that he would seek counseling and would miss the third day in order to focus on his family. After stepping away that Saturday, he was back at Gillette Stadium the following Monday.

During media appearances in recent weeks, Patriots players have said they support their head coach. That includes quarterback Drake Maye, who is also scheduled to speak following practice on Wednesday.

After Wednesday's OTA session, the Patriots are next scheduled to take the field on Friday. They'll have OTAs again June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, and finally on June 11.

Organized team activities are voluntary. Mandatory minicamp for the Patriots will take place June 15-17.