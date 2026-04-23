New England Patriots select offensive tackle Caleb Lomu from Utah Utes in first round of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu from the Utah Utes in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old weighs in at around 313 lbs and stands at a whopping 6'6". He's played two seasons with Utah, totaling around 25 games and starting in 22 of them.

The Patriots' offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Drake Maye in the 2025-26 playoffs. This pick aims to fix that problem.

The Patriots traded their No. 31 pick and No. 125 with the Buffalo Bills for a No. 28 pick.

Mike Vrabel addresses media after new photos with Diana Russini

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night after new photos with reporter Dianna Russini surfaced. While he did not address his relationship with the reporter or the photographs, he did say that "my previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to."

"I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about, my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans," Vrabel said.

This was the second press conference in several days regarding the situation with Russini. On Tuesday, he said he was having "difficult conversations" with the people he cared about and did not address Russini or the ongoing situation.

The first photos posted of the two were released by the New York Post on April 7, showing them at the Ambiente Hotel in Sedona, Arizona, in late March. Then, on Thursday, the Post released new photos showing Vrabel and Russini together at a bar in New York City from 2020. Vrabel was still the coach of the Tennessee Titans, and Russini worked with ESPN. TMZ also released a photo on Thursday showing the pair at a casino in 2024.

An NFL spokesperson said that the league isn't looking into the matter, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN that the situation does not fall under the personal conduct policy.

Russini has since resigned from her job as an NFL insider for The Athletic.