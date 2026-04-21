Mike Vrabel issues statement on photos with reporter Dianna Russini: "I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about"

Mike Vrabel issued a brief statement Tuesday on the controversial photos taken of him and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort last month.

"I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive," the New England Patriots coach told reporters at Gillette Stadium.

"We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts we me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction."

Vrabel never mentioned Russini specifically by name.

"We'll keep those private and to ourselves"

He apologized for not addressing the situation earlier, but added that he wanted to speak to the team first. The Patriots reported to Gillette Stadium on Monday for the first day of voluntary organized team activities.

"Those are comments and questions that I've answered for the team and with the team and we'll keep those private and to ourselves. I care deeply about this football team and I'm excited to coach them," Vrabel said. "I also know that I'm going to attack each day with humility and focus. And what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans most importantly will get the best version of me going forward. And that's what I know. I'm excited to do that, but I wanted to just address this and thank you for dealing with a private and personal matter."

Vrabel spoke for just under three minutes and did not take any questions.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini photos

Two weeks ago, on April 7, the New York Post published pictures of Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona, Arizona on Saturday, March 28. They showed the two holding hands, embracing and sitting in a pool and a hot tub. Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. They each released statements to the newspaper downplaying the photos.

In his statement at the time, Vrabel said, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn't deserve any further response."

Russini resigned from the Athletic on April 14.

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published," Russini said in her resignation letter.

NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. AP Photos by Ben Margot and Matt Slocum

There has been no official comment from the Patriots.

An NFL spokesman said on Saturday that the league is not looking into the matter.