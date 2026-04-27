Mike Vrabel returns to work after leaving Patriots for counseling amid Dianna Russini photo controversy

Mike Vrabel returned to work at Gillette Stadium on Monday. Vrabel stepped away from the team on Saturday, missing the third day of the NFL Draft to seek counseling amid the release of controversial photos of the New England Patriots head coach with former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton confirmed that Vrabel was back in the building after draft weekend.

Late Wednesday night, Vrabel first told ESPN and later confirmed to reporters at a news conference the next day that he would seek counseling.

"What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life - my family and this football team - is for us to take the necessary steps to work together, and to give them what I told them I'd give them, which is the best version of me and that's what we're going to do," Vrabel said Thursday night. "That has started, that'll continue this weekend, and it'll continue for however long it takes for me to give them and complete that promise of giving them the best version of me possible."

On April 7, the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and Russini, who are both married to other people, at a resort in Arizona. On Thursday, the Post released additional photos of Vrabel and Russini together at a New York City bar in 2020.

Following last week's press conference ahead of the first night of the NFL Draft, Vrabel is not currently scheduled to speak to the media again until May 27 when the team holds its first day of organized team activities.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN during draft coverage that Vrabel's situation does not fall under the NFL's personal conduct policy and is instead considered a team matter.

Russini has resigned from her position at the Athletic.