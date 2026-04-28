Hunter Henry, Robert Spillane stand behind Mike Vrabel: "Going to be there to support him"

A pair of veteran New England Patriots players spoke at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, the first time team members have been asked about the controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

The Patriots made tight end Hunter Henry and linebacker Robert Spillane available to reporters as they participate in offseason workouts.

Vrabel has spoken twice since the New York Post published photos on April 7 of the coach with the NFL insider at a resort in Arizona in late March. The Post also later published photos of the two taken in 2020 at a bar in New York City. Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

The Patriots held their first organized team activities last week. That was when Vrabel addressed his personal situation for the first time, though he didn't specifically mention Russini or the photos. Vrabel said it was important to him that he speak to his players before addressing the situation publicly.

"I thought he did a great job. It's been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of that energy in the room. Obviously he addressed it and that's kind of all I'll say about it," Henry said.

Spillane, entering his second season with the Patriots, spoke about the importance of supporting Vrabel.

"Coach coaches football. He keeps the main thing the main thing. So I know he's dealing with personal issues, but when we're in the building we speak football," Spillane said. "I love coach and I'm going to be there to support him as he would be there to support me through everything. I'm just a player and I'm trying to do that as best I can."

Vrabel missed the third day of the NFL Draft as he underwent counseling, but returned to work on Monday.