Watch Live: Mike Vrabel holding news conference ahead of NFL Draft amid Dianna Russini photo controversy

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is set to address reporters at Gillette Stadium ahead of the NFL Draft. The news conference, which was not originally on the team's draft night media schedule, comes as new photographs of Vrabel with reporter Dianna Russini were published on Thursday.

You can watch Vrabel's news conference live on CBS News Boston when it begins around 7:20 p.m. by clicking on the video embedded in this article.

Vrabel was initially scheduled to address reporters after the first night of the draft if the team selects a player in the opening round.

The former Patriots linebacker who is set to enter her his second year as New England's head coach first told ESPN's Mike Reiss late Wednesday night that he will not be at the third day of the draft on Saturday as he seeks counseling.

On April 7, the New York Post published photos of Vrabel with Russini, an NFL insider for the Athletic, at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona, Arizona in late March. Vrabel and Russini are both married to other people.

Russini resigned from the Athletic on April 14.

Vrabel addressed the situation for the first time on Tuesday. He did not mention Russini or the photos, but said he has had "difficult conversations" with people he cares about.

On Thursday, the Post released new photos, claiming Vrabel and Russini were seen together at a New York City bar on March 11, 2020, when Vrabel was the coach of the Tennessee Titans and Russini worked with ESPN.

Also on Thursday, the Patriots released a statement saying they support Vrabel's decision to seek counseling.

An NFL spokesman previously said that the league is not looking into the matter for potential discipline.