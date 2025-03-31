Mike Vrabel touches on Patriots plans for left tackle, NFL Draft at Coaches Breakfast

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel touched on a number of topics as he held court with reporters for over a half an hour Monday morning from the AFC Coaches Breakfast at the NFL Annual Meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Thirty four minutes, that will be the longest we ever go," Vrabel joked when the marathon session came to an end.

While Vrabel didn't produce a viral moment with some orange juice, he did share quite a bit of intel for the rest of New England's offseason. After a flurry of free-agent signings, including the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs last week, much of the focus will shift to the upcoming NFL Draft.

LIVE: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 3/31: https://t.co/MQs5vtYATU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 31, 2025

And as Vrabel was quick to point out, while free agency has given the team a new air of confidence, the Patriots haven't won anything yet.

"We won March. Amazing. It's comical," said Vrabel. "We're never trying to just win March. We want to be ready when the season goes

"I'm never happy. Sometimes," Vrabel added, admitting a small amount of victory from the team's free-agent splurge. "I think what we've done has been exciting. It's been fun to come to work and there is an energy in the building that I'm proud of. That makes me happy that everyone is excited to come to work and ultimately help the players."

Patriots plan at left tackle

While New England bulked up its defense and added Diggs and Mack Hollins at receiver, there is still a massive hole at left tackle. Vrabel said both Caeden Wallace and Vederian Lowe will get opportunities at the important position, but left tackle will be a big focus of the team's in the NFL Draft.

"I think the draft is going to be a good option. There are a lot of guys we like at a lot of different levels," said Vrabel. "I'm confident between now and when the season begins we'll have a plan that will help us."

Vrabel said both LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou are intriguing options for the Patriots at the top of the draft, potentially with the No. 4 pick.

"I think they're great, young talented players with great film. Will has a lot of snaps at left tackle. Membou has played a lot of right but there are players who have switched," noted Vrabel.

While there have been some questions about Campbell's arm length and whether he'd be a tackle or a guard in the NFL, Vrabel said he sees Campbell as a tackle at the pro level.

"You have to. I don't understand how you can watch him play in the SEC against the best guys in football who are going to get drafted. I don't think you have to project it," he said. "You can watch and say there are the snaps at left tackle."

Patriots open to trading back in NFL Draft

With the draft less than a month away, nobody in the NFL really knows how the first picks are going to go.

"You tell me who goes 1-2-3 and I'll tell you who goes four," Vrabel joked Monday.

Asked if the Patriots will draft for need or take the best player available -- especially with that fourth overall pick -- Vrabel said he hopes both worlds intersect.

"Hopefully those two things come together in a line. We want to add premium players at the top of the draft and throughout the draft." he said.

Vrabel wouldn't rule out the Patriots trading down if the right offer comes their way.

"We're open to everything that we feel can help the football team. Whether that is stick and pick, or if someone has an offer for us, I think we'd be willing to list," said Vrabel.

No timeline for Stefon Diggs

Diggs will give the Patriots a former Pro Bowl receiver for Drake Maye's arsenal, but it's unclear when he'll be able to hit the field for New England as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last October. Vrabel said it would be unfair to put a timeline on Diggs' return.

"I try to stay away from timelines and predictions. I know he's working hard to get back, which is exciting," Vrabel said of Diggs. "By all accounts, everything is on schedule and we feel good about where his rehab is. I'm not going to put a timeline on it; it's not fair to players. Everyone recovers differently.

"As long as they're working hard to get back with every injury, that's all we can ask of them," added Vrabel.

Reports says Diggs is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Christian Barmore update

Vrabel also gave a promising update on defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who missed the majority of the 2024 season after being diagnosed with blood clots. Vrabel said Barmore has been in the building and plans to participate in the team's voluntary offseason program, which will begin on April 7.

"He came in with an energy," Vrabel said of Barmore. "When he walked into the training room, his energy and presence -- I know he's feeling better.

"We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you're talking about something like blood clots, and we're going to have a great plan for him," added Vrabel. "We're going to do right by him whatever is necessary. However we can get him to help us based on days of practice, based on everything that he needs. We don't have that plan yet, but we're continuing to work through it."

Vrabel on Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker

The Patriots had high hopes for rookie receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker last year, but both struggled mightily and weren't able to catch on in 2024. Polk finished his season with just 12 receptions, while Baker had just one catch and spent most of his rookie season on the bench.

Vrabel isn't focused on what went wrong for those two pass-catchers last year. He's instead locked in on what the team needs to do to put them in the best position to succeed in their second NFL season.

"I didn't do a whole lot of investigating over what went wrong. I want to find out what is going to go right," he said. "Ja'Lynn is working hard, he's happy to be a new dad and rehabbing the shoulder. He's focused on what he can do and not what he can't do."

Vrabel said Polk is working his to strengthen his lower body as he rehabs his shoulder.

"We're excited to get these guys back and get going. We'll evaluate them going forward and not on anything that happened," Vrabel added.

Vrabel hints at joint practices with Minnesota, Washington

Vrabel said that he's had conversations with both the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders about potential joint practices during the preseason. He's waiting for the NFL's approval to schedule those joint sessions.

Vrabel held joint practices with the Vikings during his time with the Titans and enjoyed working at Minnesota facilities. He's looking forward to possibly working with Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores this summer.

There's also another added benefit of going to Minnesota for joint sessions.

"Cheese curds," Vrabel joked.