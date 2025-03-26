From Stefon Diggs to Milton Williams: A look at all of New England Patriots free-agent signings

The New England Patriots have been busy this offseason as Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf and crew have completely revamped the roster in free agency. After filling a huge hole by signing receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal on Tuesday, the Patriots have now signed 17 players since free agency kicked off on March 10.

It started with a flurry of big moves on defense, highlighted by adding defensive lineman Milton Williams on the richest deal in Patriots history. In signing Diggs, the Patriots have now addressed most of their biggest needs this offseason.

There is still a giant void at left tackle, but the Patriots will have a chance to address that in April with nine selections in the NFL Draft. Following the team's active free-agency period, confidence should be high that the team will be much better than last year's four-year squad. The Patriots are in a good position to make some noise in 2025.

Here's a look at all the players New England has signed so far in free agency.

Milton Williams, DL

Fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Milton got a four-year, $104 million contract from the Patriots. The deal includes $63 million fully guaranteed, and the $26 million Williams will receive annually makes him the highest-paid Patriots player ever in terms of AAV.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Williams was one of the biggest free agents available after he racked up five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 24 tackles in his limited action in 2024. He was an absolute wrecking ball in Super Bowl LIX, sacking Patrick Mahomes twice while also forcing and recovering a fumble in Philly's victory over Kansas City.

He's primed to play a huge role along the New England defensive line going forward.

Harold Landry, Edge

Landry has reunited with Vrabel, who drafted him to the Titans in 2018 out of Boston College. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has 50.5 career sacks over his six NFL seasons. The 29-year-old had nine sacks last season.

Landry lands in New England on a three-year contract for $48 million, with $28 million of that guaranteed.

Robert Spillane, LB

Spillane played for Vrabel in Tennessee, and the new head coach brought him to New England on a three-year, $37 million deal.

The 29-year-old linebacker was with the Raiders the last two seasons and had a career-best 158 combined tackles (tied for the third-most in the NFL last season) and 91 solo tackles for Las Vegas in 2024.

Carlton Davis, CB

Davis had two interceptions for the Detroit Lions in 2024 and has picked off 11 passes over his 89 career games. Prior to his lone season in Detroit, Davis played six seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

The 28-year-old will now be New England's No. 2 corner opposite Christian Gonzalez. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots.

K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge

Chaisson didn't do much over his four seasons in Jacksonville after the Jags drafted him 20th overall in 2020, but the 25-year-old broke out for the Las Vegas Raiders last season with 32 tackles, five sacks, eight quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He joined the Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Khyiris Tonga, DL

New England will be the fourth team for the 338-pound Tonga. He's seen action in 53 games (including seven starts) since coming into the league as a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2021.

Tonga signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Patriots.

Marcus Epps, S

The 29-year-old Epps tore his ACL last September and played just three games for the Raiders. The six-year vet has started 45 of the 82 games he's played over his career for the Vikings, Eagles, and Raiders. He's racked up 294 tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defended, and a pair of forced fumbles in his career.

He signed a one-year, $4.4 million deal with New England.

Jack Gibbens, LB

Another one of Vrabel's guys from his time in Tennessee, the 26-year-old has 167 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three QB hits in his 29 games over the last three seasons. He's in New England on a one-year deal, and will give the Patriots depth at linebacker and on special teams.

Christian Elliss, LB

The Patriots matched the offer sheet Elliss received from the Raiders, so he'll be around for the next two seasons. He broke out with 80 tackles last season.

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

The 27-year-old safety re-signed with New England on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $2.25 million. He played all 17 games last season -- including seven starts -- and finished the year with 48 tackles and a pass defended.

Stefon Diggs, WR

The Patriots finally got Drake Maye a No. 1 receiver in Diggs, who got $69 million ($26 of which is guaranteed) over three years to come catch passes in New England. Diggs is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last October, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

The 31-year-old had six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2018-23 and caught 100 or more passes five times in his career. Diggs had 47 receptions, 496 yards, and three touchdowns for the Texans in 2024 before getting hurt.

Mack Hollins, WR

While not a flashy receiver, Hollins is a solid culture guy who will bring some attitude to the receiving corps. He caught a career-high five touchdowns for Buffalo last season, and had his best season in 2023 in Las Vegas when Josh McDaniels was his head coach with 57 receptions for 690 yards. McDaniels will now be his offensive coordinator in New England.

Hollins joined the Patriots on a two-year, $8.4 million contract that could be worth up to $10.4 million.

Garrett Bradbury, C

The six-year veteran has 88 career starts in the NFL -- all with the Vikings -- though he struggled throughout the 2024 season. He's set to take over as New England's starting center after the team released longtime team captain David Andrews.

Bradbury got a two-year, $12 million deal from New England this offseason.

Morgan Moses, T

An 11-year veteran, Moses will lock down the right tackle spot in New England and bring some valuable leadership to the offensive line. He got a three-year deal worth $24 million after a solid season with the Jets in 2024.

Wes Schweitzer, OL

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Schweitzer is a depth signing for the offensive line who brings experience at both guard and center. The 31-year-old has played in 90 games with 62 starts over his eight-year career with Washington, Atlanta, and the New York Jets, though injuries limited him to just 13 games over the last four seasons.

Schweitzer got a one-year deal from New England this offseason.

Joshua Dobbs, QB

The seven-year veteran was brought in to be Maye's backup. New England will be his ninth NFL team, after Dobbs spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He's best known for his fill-in duties for the Vikings in 2023, when Dobbs went 2-2 as the team's starter.

Dobbs played for Vrabel on the Titans in 2022, and got a two-year, $8 million deal from the Patriots.

Austin Hooper, TE

The veteran tight end hauled in 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games for the Patriots last year, and was a solid safety blanket for Maye late in the season. He re-signed with New England on a one-year, $5 million deal.