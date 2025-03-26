How long are Will Campbell's arms? Measurements revealed for potential Patriots NFL Draft target.

If the New England Patriots want to draft a left tackle with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, they might feel a little better about Will Campbell after his Pro Day at LSU.

Campbell is coming off three great seasons as a tackle for LSU, and is considered the best offensive lineman available in the 2025 NFL Draft. But his arm measurement at the NFL Scouting Combine caused his draft stock to take a bit of a hit, as his arms measured out to just 32 5/8-inches.

Anything under 33 inches from an offensive lineman usually means they'll end up as a guard in the NFL. But Wednesday at LSU's Pro Day, Campbell's arms measured at 33 inches.

That could have a huge impact on where Campbell ultimately ends up next month. There's little doubt he'll be taken within the first 10 picks of the draft, but these new measurements could see him jump up the board again.

With the Patriots desperate to find a left tackle to help protect second-year quarterback Drake Maye, Campbell could potentially hear his name called by New England at fourth overall.

Will Campbell fed up with talk about his arm length

Know who is tired of hearing about arm measurements? Will Campbell. He vented about the difference a fraction of an inch could make for a player's future on Wednesday.

"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play. So now all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's BS," Campbell told reporters, via Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

If teams are worried about his arms, the 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell thinks they should just look at his tape from the last three seasons to see what he can offer along the offensive line. The three-year starter was a consensus All-American for the Tigers in 2024, and was also the co-winner of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy along with Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

We'll find out if teams are truly worried about his arm length when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay.