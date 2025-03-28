Stefon Diggs says he's ahead of schedule, can't wait to work with Drake Maye with Patriots

Stefon Diggs is officially a member of the New England Patriots, and the wide receiver may take the field for his new team sooner than expected.

After the Patriots announced the Diggs signing Friday afternoon (which was initially reported Tuesday), the receiver held court with reporters at Gillette Stadium for nearly 20 minutes. The 31-year-old is coming off a torn ACL which limited him to just eight games with the Houston Texans last season, and while Diggs will reportedly be ready for Week 1, the expectation was he would miss a good chunk of the offseason and training camp.

But Diggs said Friday he's ahead of schedule in his rehab, and believes he'll be on the field "when the whistle blows." He's confident he'll have another big season with the Patriots in 2025.

"I'm ahead of schedule and trying to stay ahead of schedule. I've been pretty serious about the grind process in terms of rehabbing," he said. "Trying to work a little smarter. I'm a hard worker and like to put a lot on my plate at once, but I'm trying to rear back a little bit and be a little smarter."

While he spoke to a few others teams as a free agent, the Patriots were the only team Diggs visited with this offseason. He brings 11 years of experience -- or as he said, 10-and-a-half years, considering his shortened 2024 season -- as an NFL pass-catcher to the Patriots and will give quarterback Drake Maye a top option in his receiving corps.

"Young QB, good team, getting back on track. I feel like I can be helpful in terms of development of the receivers and everyone involved," said Diggs. "I want to put my talents to use."

Getting to play with a young and talented quarterback like Maye was just one of the factors that made New England an appealing destination for Diggs.

Stefon Diggs compares Drake Maye to Josh Allen

Diggs made four straight Pro Bowls while he was a member of the Buffalo Bills and catching passes from reigning MVP Josh Allen. He's eager to get to work with Maye, whose big arm and mobility remind a lot of people of Allen.

"I'm excited. People say through the grape vine he acts a lot like Josh, and that was my guy. So I look forward to meeting him and connecting with him," Diggs said of his new QB.

"Once you get to know someone on a more personal level, there is a lot of carryover to the field," he added. "Just hone in on what he's good at. He shows a lot of fight and has the fiery, 'I wanna win mindset.' That's something I get excited about and want to be around. ... I'm looking forward to getting back out here and being a weapon for him."

Diggs also believes he'll be a good mentor for New England's young receivers. Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker both struggled as rookies in 2024, but Diggs can provide some valuable insight to both, especially when things aren't going their way.

"I feel like I can help more so with the lows because I've experienced them on a personal level," said Diggs, who didn't break out until a quarter of the way into his rookie season with the Vikings. "Everything isn't going to go your way, and sometimes you learn that the hard way. But if you're doing what you're supposed to and committed to it, the ball will bounce your way eventually. You just never know when."

Stefon Diggs says Mike Vrabel was a draw

Mike Vrabel gushed about Diggs during an appearance on Chris Long's podcast on Thursday, and Diggs returned the favor on Friday. He got to know the new Patriots coach a little bit when the two crossed paths at the Pro Bowl a few years back, and loves the fact that Vrabel has also walked the walk as a player.

"One hundred percent," Diggs responded when asked if Vrabel was a draw for him. "I factored in he was former player, and the coach-player relationship meshes real well with coaches who played. They know what it takes to put the time in and be out there.

"He was a big draw for me seeing he played the game of football and how well he played," he said of the three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots. "He played with a standard and played with some moxie. He played with individuals that were great at what they do. Being around greatness and breeding greatness is rubbing shoulders with it. It's a good relationship to have.

"I have a lot of respect for Vrabes for what he's done as a player and a coach. I look forward to working with him," said Diggs.

Robert Kraft on Diggs signing, Patriots offseason additions

The Patriots have been a busy bunch since Vrabel took over as head coach. Diggs is just the latest signing in an offseason that saw a number of big names join the New England defense.

Following an event to honor Vietnam War veterans Friday morning at Gillette Stadium, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his first public comments about the team's offseason additions to WBZ-TV.

"We're very excited with what's gone on the last couple of months. I think coach Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, and the whole team have done a real great job," said Kraft. "We're honored to have Stefon Diggs join us. It's been a while since we've had a receiver of his caliber and we're really happy he decided to hook up with us, and just give young Drake Maye another great resource to help him succeed."

Diggs had six straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards from 2018-23, and would have had another last year had he not gotten hurt. The Patriots haven't had a 1000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.